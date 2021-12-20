Sonya A. Barr, 85, of Ogdensburg

Sonya passed away at her home on Sunday (December 19, 2021) with her daughter by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Sonya A. Barr, age 85 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday prior to the mass from 11:00 to 12:30 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Sonya passed away at her home on Sunday (December 19, 2021) with her daughter by her side.

Surviving is her daughter Mary Green & her husband David of Waddington; grandchildren Edmund “Joey” Barr, Alicia Barr, Kelli Barr and Garrett Griffin; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Her husband Edmund Barr in 2019; three sons Edmund in 2008, Patrick in 1994 and Michael in 2020; a brother George Sovie Jr. in 2013; and a sister Aylene Cole in 2014 predeceased her.

She was born on October 21, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY a daughter of the late George & Stella (Smith) Sovie. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy Class of 1954 and later married Edmund J. Barr on August 14, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Sonya worked as a secretary at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital until 1967 when she left the workforce to raise her children. She was a member of Notre Dame Parish and enjoyed her camp on the St. Lawrence River, her animals and time spent with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ravinder Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

