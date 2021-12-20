State booster clinic staffing issues blamed on bad weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has learned the state did not warn Jefferson County that it would be short-staffed for Sunday’s packed booster clinic at Jefferson Community College, creating wait times of more than two hours.

Jefferson County Legislature chairman Scott Gray says six vaccinators were expected at clinic, but three of them didn’t show up because of inclement weather. Gray says it was unclear where those vaccinators were coming from.

With only half the help, wait times at the clinic were as long as two hours. Some people decided to turn around without getting the shot. The line stretched out the doors of the JCC gymnasium at times.

“Nobody told me until I walked in and saw it with my own eyes,” Gray said.

Gray says the county should have been notified early in the morning so they could have made other arrangements. A few local healthcare professionals showed up in the afternoon to help speed up the process.

Gray says the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine was much higher than anticipated. He says officials were expecting to administer 200 shots, but the state came with enough supplies to vaccinate the more than 500 people that did show up.

“They were prepared in that regard,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is trying to slow the spread of the virus. Officials say 15 residents and 5 staff members have active cases. Those residents are isolated to one wing of the building and the staff members are quarantining at home.

“They have to provide two negative tests in order to come back and the facility is testing twice a week,” said Carthage Center spokesperson Jeffrey Jacomowitz.

Watertown City School district sent out a notification to staff and parents this weekend, asking all students K through 12 to bring their laptops home for the holiday break.

“We’re just being proactive,” said school superintendent Patti LaBarr. “We’ve learned a lot in the last, almost two years now, with the pandemic and how things can change rather quickly.”

LaBarr stresses that it is only a precautionary measure and there is no plan to go to fully remote learning at this time.

As for future booster clinics in the county, Gray says he has a verbal commitment from the state that there will be another clinic, but says there will be changes for a smoother operation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.