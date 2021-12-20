Sunshine today, some lake effect overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Baby, it’s cold outside.

Temperatures were in the single digits to start the day in some places. It was in the teens for others.

It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-30s.

Some lake effect snow will pass through overnight in some areas. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Any snow will dissipate by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny both Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and the mid-30s on Friday.

We could see some mixed precipitation and highs around 40 for Christmas Day.

It will be partly sunny and 32 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.