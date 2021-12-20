Advertisement

Sunshine today, some lake effect overnight

By Les Shockley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Baby, it’s cold outside.

Temperatures were in the single digits to start the day in some places. It was in the teens for others.

It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-30s.

Some lake effect snow will pass through overnight in some areas. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Any snow will dissipate by morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny both Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and the mid-30s on Friday.

We could see some mixed precipitation and highs around 40 for Christmas Day.

It will be partly sunny and 32 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wing Wagon on Public Square in Watertown
Wing Wagon, a downtown Watertown staple, to close at year’s end
A firefighter's procession for Depauville volunteer Dakota Yandow, who lost his life after a...
A funeral procession, honors, for Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
The owner of a long time Watertown business says it’s time to move on.
Wing Wagon owner: It’s time to move on after 40 years of business
Fire crews responded to a camper fire off of Staplin Road in the Town of Rutland Saturday
Fire crews head into the woods to battle camper blaze in Rutland
The snow’s here: Winter weather warnings and advisories for the north country

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7
A bit warmer on Monday
7
wwny 6pm weather
wx
Colder and dry on Sunday