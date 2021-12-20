SUNY names Oswego president as interim chancellor

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Oswego’s president has been tapped to lead the State University of New York while it searches for a new chancellor.

Deborah Stanley will temporarily replace Jim Malatras, who resigned as chancellor earlier this month after he was caught up in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.

Her appointment to interim chancellor was announced Monday morning.

“With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect,” SUNY board chair Merryl Tisch said in a release.

SUNY officials said next month they’re launching a global search for a permanent chancellor.

Stanley will step down as Oswego’s 10th president, a position she’s held for 25 years.

She’ll assume the interim post on January 15.

