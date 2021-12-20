Advertisement

Timothy D O’Reilly, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mr. O’Reilly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021 at his home.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Family and friends are asked to join for a Celebration of Life for Timothy D O’Reilly at the Ogdensburg Bowling Alley on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Mr. O’Reilly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Tim is survived by his companion, Catherine Parisian, of Ogdensburg, NY; his six sisters, Theresa O’Reilly of Potsdam, NY, Patricia Miller, Kathleen O’Reilly, Shirley O’Reilly, Ellen O’Reilly, all of Ogdensburg, NY, and Jane Finklestein of Pensacola, Fl; nine nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and great nephews and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas O’Reilly in 1981.

Tim was born on June 21, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Thomas Alfred and Mary Theresa Cole O’Reilly. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1980. Tim was first employed by St. Lawrence University in maintenance and later retired from the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Ogdensburg, NY, in 2017. Tim and Cathy owned Contagious Catering, which operated for over ten years.

Tim was a member and Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was also a past member of the Ogdensburg Elk’s Club.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

