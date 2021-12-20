WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts invites the community to join them for their final event as part of the “Merry Making” winter performances and classes. On December 21st from 5pm to 8pm, SLC Arts will be holding the Winter Solstice Party. This event will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam. The Winter Solstice Party will feature two performances: one by Gretchen Koehler and Barb Heller from 5pm to 6:15pm, and another by Andrew and Angus LaMora from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available for this event! Come surround yourself with local art, music, and community holiday spirit.

Due to NYS Covid regulations, all participants are required to wear a mask unless eating or drinking. All participants are encouraged to be vaccinated.

The SLC Arts Shop sells work from local artists, artisans, and makers. They have plenty of items for all, so go check out their inventory, and even pick out a gift for a loved one this holiday season!

Stop in before Christmas as great gifts are selling quickly. Holiday hours are as follows:

Monday, December 20th: 10am to 4pm

Tuesday, December 21st: 10am to 8pm - 5 PM Solstice party

Wednesday, December 22nd: 10am to 4pm

Thursday, December 23rd: 10am to 4pm

Friday, December 24th: 10am to 2pm

Saturday, December 25th: CLOSED for Christmas

Sunday, December 26th: 12pm to 4pm (*Boxing Day Sale! All products are 10% off*)

The store will be closed from Monday, December 27th through Sunday, January 2nd, reopening on Monday, January 3rd at 10 AM.

