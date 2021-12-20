Your Turn: feedback on checking vax cards, prison rally & Wing Wagon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Instead of requiring mask-wearing, some businesses are checking customer vaccination cards at the door. The Time Warp Tavern in Watertown is one of them:

This is a great idea and really the way to go. Everyone is sick of wearing masks.

Spacey McDoodle

Lost my business. Discrimination at it’s finest.

Danielle Phelps

Keep in mind that our local businesses are being forced to make this decision whether they like it or not.

Erin Gaffney

During a rally in support of the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik blamed the closing on “Albany’s war on law enforcement.” She said it’s part of the governor’s attack on the north country:

This is the truth. Most of the north country voted for Trump and they want to go after their political enemies.

Tony Soluri

Speaking of attacks, how ‘bout that one at the Capitol, Elise?

R Nicholas Starr

A longtime restaurant in Watertown’s Public Square will be closing at the end of this year. Wing Wagon announced New Year’s Eve will be its last day of business:

So sad to see them go. They have amazing food. I loved the wings.

Angel Snyder

An inspiration to us and many local businesses. If there was a NNY restaurant hall of fame, you’d be a first ballot inductee!

City Dawgz of NNY

