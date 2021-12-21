1 new COVID death, 135 new cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Tuesday’s COVID report, St. Lawrence County reported another death along with 68 new cases. There are 22 people in the hospital because of the virus. The county’s pandemic death toll is now 156.

There were 45 new cases in Jefferson County. Hospitals are treating 21 people for COVID.

Lewis County had 22 new cases. Five people are in the hospital.

