Advertisement

1 new COVID death, 135 new cases reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Tuesday’s COVID report, St. Lawrence County reported another death along with 68 new cases. There are 22 people in the hospital because of the virus. The county’s pandemic death toll is now 156.

There were 45 new cases in Jefferson County. Hospitals are treating 21 people for COVID.

Lewis County had 22 new cases. Five people are in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

One-lane bridge in Clayton
Clayton bridge needs repairs, village concerned about costs
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Gift baskets
Church delivers gift baskets to elderly
Justin Hall
Graduate shares his journey to become truck driver