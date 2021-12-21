Advertisement

3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial

Annie Rogers
Annie Rogers(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - As scientists work to expand COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of 5, there have to be drug trials and families willing to participate.

One of those families is in Adams Center.

The Rogers family’s three-year-old daughter, Annie, is signed up to participate in a Moderna trial.

Kids ages 6-months to 5-years old get either the modified shot or a placebo to test how the vaccine reacts in that demographic.

Annie’s parents say they feel it’s important to help science combat the pandemic and they trust the science.

“Having this unique opportunity to help the entire country is something we couldn’t pass up. It’s bigger than us. We’re protecting our community, our state, our country, our entire world! And it starts with a little girl,” said Matt and Holly Rogers, Annie’s parents.

As for Annie, she enjoys being part of the process, and says she is brave.

