Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Aidan Marroquin

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Aidan Marroquin, a senior at Immaculate Heart Central School.

Aiden is one of the top students in his class. He’s from Binghamton, but lives in Watertown now to be part of the IHC Soccer Academy.

Aiden hopes to attend college at either the Coast Guard Academy or the Air Force Academy

Watch his interview above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Aidan Marroquin
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
Arts All-Star: Charli Carroll
Arts All-Star: Charli Carroll
Arts All-Star: Charli Carroll