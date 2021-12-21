Academic All-Star: Aidan Marroquin

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Aidan Marroquin, a senior at Immaculate Heart Central School.

Aiden is one of the top students in his class. He’s from Binghamton, but lives in Watertown now to be part of the IHC Soccer Academy.

Aiden hopes to attend college at either the Coast Guard Academy or the Air Force Academy

Watch his interview above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.