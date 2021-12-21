Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

Gift baskets
Church delivers gift baskets to elderly
Mugshot of Ryan Nichols who is accused of multiple January 6th-related crimes by the U.S....
Federal judge denies Texas man's request for pre-trial release in Jan. 6th case
At-home test
Dr. Fauci discusses omicron variant and the holidays
Dr. Fauci gives an update on COVID cases surging and celebrating the holidays with family and...
Fauci responds to Fox host's threatening comments
Justin Hall
Graduate shares his journey to become truck driver