Arts All-Star: Charli Carroll

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Charli Carroll sculpts a lot of animals, but her passion seems to be the real thing.

The Copenhagen artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to study zoology in college, hopefully at Brigham Young University in Utah or possibly at SUNY Oswego.

Art, she said, would probably be a hobby.

“I’d rather be a zookeeper because you’re around them every day and you get to know their habits and what they can do,” she said, “or a zoologist, just out in the wild and observing from afar.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

