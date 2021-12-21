Arts All-Star: Charli Carroll
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Charli Carroll sculpts a lot of animals, but her passion seems to be the real thing.
The Copenhagen artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She plans to study zoology in college, hopefully at Brigham Young University in Utah or possibly at SUNY Oswego.
Art, she said, would probably be a hobby.
“I’d rather be a zookeeper because you’re around them every day and you get to know their habits and what they can do,” she said, “or a zoologist, just out in the wild and observing from afar.”
