Children’s Home of Jefferson County selects new leader

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County will soon have a new executive director.

Beginning February 1, Marianne DiMatteo, MSW, PhD, will lead the local child and family welfare agency.

She will replace Karen Richmond, who’s retiring after nearly 40 years of service.

Currently the CEO/President of Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, Indiana, Dr. DiMatteo has more than 20 years experience in the human services field.

Grant Blackford Mental Health is a not-for-profit corporation with 200 employees and 19 facilities, serving two counties and approximately 2,000 consumers with outpatient behavioral health to include mental health and substance use disorder treatment, assertive community treatment, and a 16-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital.

Previously, Dr. DiMatteo served as the Chief Operations Officer at Familylinks, Inc. in Pittsburgh, a human services agency serving more than 11,000 of western Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens each year.

She also served at two other Pennsylvania child and family welfare agencies.

Dr. DiMatteo holds a PhD in administration and leadership studies, a master’s degree in social work, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County serves nearly 3,000 youth and adults each year through its programs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.