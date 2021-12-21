Church delivers gift baskets to elderly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Rock Church in Watertown is making sure no one is left behind this holiday season.

The church is again delivering gifts to local nursing homes and long-term care facilities - something the church has done for four years.

The gift baskets are filled with snacks, notebooks, blankets and more.

Pastor Myron Jamerson says the elderly can sometimes get forgotten about during the holiday season.

“People are so focused on kids. Kids, kids, kids. We forget about the elderly in the community. They’re lonely, they need someone to talk to. We do it to bring a smile on their face,” he said.

The church delivered more than 100 baskets this year.

