Claire Hoyt Leonhardt, 93, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Claire Hoyt Leonhardt, 93, Taylor Road, passed away Sunday morning at River Hospital, after a short stay.

Claire was born August 7, 1928 in Philadelphia PA, daughter of Clarence and Leavenworth Smith Hoyt. Upon her mother’s death at an early age Claire came to Alexandria Bay and was raised by Catherine and George Hutchinson. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School and later from the St. Louis Training School of Nurses, as a registered nurse.

Claire married the love of her life, Harwood Leonhardt, on March 5, 1951. They were happily married for 58 years and had two sons, Larry and Philip. Together the couple owned and operated two family businesses, a Bombardier Ski-Doo dealership for thirty years and Electrical Contractors, with their son Larry, under the umbrella of H.M. Leonhardt & Sons.

Claire was a devoted member of the Reformed Church of the 1000 Isles. She was an active philanthropist, helping people whenever she could. She loved knitting and regretted not being able to finish several mittens for friends before she passed. Claire was proud to mow four acres of lawn until she was 92 years old.

Claire is survived by her two sons, H. Lawrence “Larry” (Louanne) Leonhardt, Alexandria Bay and Philip Leonhardt; her grandson Hoyt Leonhardt (Rhiannon) and great-granddaughters Ryliegh, Maggie, and Rosie, Williamsville, NY; her granddaughter Margo (Justin)DeVito and great-grandsons Samuel and Maxwell DeVito, Clayton, NY. Important people to Claire were niece and nephew Carolyn and Stan McLennan, and her devoted friend, Marie Wiltse, Alexandria Bay, who was always there to help and care for Claire.

Passing before Claire were her husband, Harwood Leonhardt in 2009, and Ron and Nancy McLennan.

The Sunday Service on December 26th at 10:30 am at the Reformed Church of the 1000 Isles (54 Church St., Alexandria Bay) will include special elements focused on remembering Claire. This will also be accessible on LiveStream at www.reformed1000.org. The family will also be holding a private memorial service at their convenience.

Donations may be made to the ARC of Jefferson County, 380 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601 (315- 788-2730).

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com.

