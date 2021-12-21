Clayton bridge needs repairs, village concerned about costs

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A bridge in Clayton needs major repairs, but it’s not going to get the state help it was hoping for. Now, village officials are left wondering how long they can maintain it themselves.

The one-lane bridge is usable, but its edges are deteriorating and the support beams are a little rusty. It’s the bridge that connects the mainland with Washington Island. At least a dozen families live on the island during the summer, but only a few during the winter.

Clayton Department of Public Works Superintendent Terry Jones says the state flagged the bridge for needing repairs each of the last two years, and both times, it was left off the list for state grant money.

“Obviously, it’s in rough shape. You can look at it, I mean, look at the thing,” he said.

Jones says the village has spent $30,000 in repairs over the last two years and that money has been reimbursed by the state. However, Jones says the state will not reimburse the village for repairs for another decade. So, repairs in the near future are up to Clayton. Jones says he would like to replace the bridge altogether.

“I would say to replace that bridge, you’re looking in the avenues of probably a million dollars,” said Jones.

He says that’s certainly not in the village’s budget - leaving it up to the village to put band-aids on the bridge if the state finds problems with it.

“You’ll either walk across that bridge or take a boat to the island and that’s not going to make these people happy. You have waste management that needs to get over there. There’s a lot of construction that goes on over there,” he said.

Jones reiterates the bridge is safe for now and the village will try for a grant known as the Bridge New York grant again next year. He also wonders if there might be some money in President Biden’s latest infrastructure plan.

But until then, it’s up to the village.

