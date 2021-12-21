Elf on a roof: school superintendent greets students

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Students at Clifton-Fine Central School were greeted Tuesday morning by an elf.

He was perched on the school roof. Some know this elf as Matt Southwick, the district superintendent.

Some of the kids thought he was an inflatable elf - that is until they saw him move.

As for how he got up there, Southwick told the students it was magic.

Thank you to June McWharf, who sent us this photo via Send It To 7.

