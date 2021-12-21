Graduate shares his journey to become truck driver

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College shifts one program into high gear - graduating a handful of commercial licensed drivers with the hopes of helping with the current shortage of truck drivers. For one graduate, a single 5-week course helped make a 20-year dream come true.

Behind the door of Classroom 1 at Jefferson Community College’s Lewis County campus, Justin Hall looks back on the last 5 weeks.

But, his journey to become a licensed Class A CDL driver began much earlier than that. Hall started driving dump trucks in 2000 and has always wanted to upgrade to Class A. He says he never had the opportunity until now.

“Finally, after 21 years of trying to get a Class A, my dream has come true,” he said.

That dream was made possible through a program and scholarship offered through JCC, Lewis County, North Country Workforce Development Institute (NCWDI), and the National Tractor Trailer School. The goal is to help fill the huge need for drivers. A Class A CDL allows the graduates to basically drive anything that has wheels.

“CDL Class A licensed drivers, they’re qualified to drive a tractor trailer, dump truck, straight truck, snow plow and more. Our area has a high demand to fill positions in those jobs,” said Joanna Habermann, director of community cervices, JCC.

“It feels pretty good trying to do something to help out the community. There definitely needs to be more drivers, and things like this will help,” said Hall.

With more than 225 hours of classes over 5 weeks, Hall admits it takes a special kind of person to become a truck driver. It also takes a lot work to learn the ins and outs of driving a snow plow, 18-wheeler and everything in between.

“They give you everything you need...but you do have to put a lot of work in yourself. Don’t get nervous, work together with your instructors. If you have a question ask, a question,” said Hall.

As for his next adventure, Hall hopes to work as a driver on Fort Drum or for the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.