Heart of the North Country - Special Programming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

We are so proud and happy to produce this end of air program once again in 2021.

This half-hour special sponsored by Samaritan Health features some of our favorite and most important news stories from 2021.

There will be premiere runs on both CBS and FOX and then encores on Christmas Day on CBS.

Tuesday, December 22-Heart of the North Country will air on CBS, WWNYTV7 at 7:30 pm. (the normally scheduled Wheel of Fortune will air at 1:30 am).

Wednesday, December 23 - Heart of the North Country will air on FOX WNYF at 7:30 pm

There will be two Encore broadcasts of Heart of the North Country on Christmas Day, both on CBS WWNYTV7

December 25, Saturday, 6pm on CBS WWNYTV 7

December 25, Saturday, 11 pm on CBS WWNYTV 7

*There is no news casts on Christmas Day, so the News Staff can enjoy time with their family and friends.

News Returns Sunday, December 26 - Please not these programming adjustments.

7News This Evening will not air on CBS, but it will air on FOX WNYF 28 at 6 pm.

7News Tonight will air at 11:30 pm on WWNYTV7 CBS (not 11pm). It will be late because of football.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.