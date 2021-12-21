Highlights & scores: NAC girls’ basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There were a handful of boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games on Monday in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.
In the NAC, it was a girls’ contest in Potsdam as the Lady Sandstoners hosted OFA.
Abby Raven takes the baseline pass and connects for OFA.
Then it’s Olivia Merrill taking the pretty feed inside for the hoop.
Potsdam gets hot from long distance. Cathryn Todd buries the 3.
Emma Brosell finds the mark from beyond the arc. Potsdam is up 2.
Salwa Hah-Meen splashes another 3-ball for the Lady Sandstoners.
It’s Todd from long range five straight 3s for Potsdam.
Raven stops and pops down low.
Raven finishes and is fouled as OFA beats Potsdam 47-30.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sandy Creek 50, IHC 34
South Lewis 66, Lyme 31
Belleville Henderson 76, Thousand Islands 27
Heuvelton 79, Hammond 36
Edwards-Knox, Tupper Lake – postponed
Gouverneur 58, Carthage 42
Massena, Peru – postponed
Hermon-DeKalb 50, Colton-Pierrepont 48
Saranac Central 56, Malone 51
Girls’ high school basketball
Lowville 45, LaFargeville 26
Copenhagen 62, Beaver River 24
South Jefferson 55, Carthage 20
Colton-Pierrepont 48, St. Regis Falls 40
OFA 47, Potsdam 30
Madrid-Waddington, Morristown – postponed
Tupper Lake, Brushton-Moira – postponed
Hermon-DeKalb 36, Chateaugay 20
Northern Adirondack 68, Malone 48
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 7, Norwood-Norfolk 2
Girls’ high school hockey
Canton 5, Alexandria 2
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 3, Carthage 1
High school wrestling
South Jefferson/Sandy Creek 42, South Lewis 29
