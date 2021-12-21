Highlights & scores: NAC girls’ basketball

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There were a handful of boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games on Monday in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In the NAC, it was a girls’ contest in Potsdam as the Lady Sandstoners hosted OFA.

Abby Raven takes the baseline pass and connects for OFA.

Then it’s Olivia Merrill taking the pretty feed inside for the hoop.

Potsdam gets hot from long distance. Cathryn Todd buries the 3.

Emma Brosell finds the mark from beyond the arc. Potsdam is up 2.

Salwa Hah-Meen splashes another 3-ball for the Lady Sandstoners.

It’s Todd from long range five straight 3s for Potsdam.

Raven stops and pops down low.

Raven finishes and is fouled as OFA beats Potsdam 47-30.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sandy Creek 50, IHC 34

South Lewis 66, Lyme 31

Belleville Henderson 76, Thousand Islands 27

Heuvelton 79, Hammond 36

Edwards-Knox, Tupper Lake – postponed

Gouverneur 58, Carthage 42

Massena, Peru – postponed

Hermon-DeKalb 50, Colton-Pierrepont 48

Saranac Central 56, Malone 51

Girls’ high school basketball

Lowville 45, LaFargeville 26

Copenhagen 62, Beaver River 24

South Jefferson 55, Carthage 20

Colton-Pierrepont 48, St. Regis Falls 40

OFA 47, Potsdam 30

Madrid-Waddington, Morristown – postponed

Tupper Lake, Brushton-Moira – postponed

Hermon-DeKalb 36, Chateaugay 20

Northern Adirondack 68, Malone 48

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 7, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 5, Alexandria 2

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 1

High school wrestling

South Jefferson/Sandy Creek 42, South Lewis 29

