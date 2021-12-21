Advertisement

Jobless rates drop in north country

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s November unemployment rates are out and they show improvement for the tri-county region over last year.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped more than 1 percentage point compared to the year before. In November 2020, unemployment stood at 5.5 percent. Last month, it was 4 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4 percent last month, compared to 5.3 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 5.2 percent last November to 4.2 percent last month.

