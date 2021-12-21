Keeping kids in school: rapid COVID tests to be sent home with students

NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - As schools hit Christmas break and omicron COVID cases rapidly increase, Governor Hochul was adamant Monday that kids will stay in school come January.

“We are keeping schools open because we are dealing with a very different variant at this time,” said Hochul.

The governor says the key to keeping schools open is testing and the state is securing 5 million testing kits for schools. In early January, every student will be sent home with 2 rapid tests. So, if a child in a classroom tests positive for COVID, parents can quickly learn if their child has it too.

This will replace the current system of requiring students to quarantine at home and attend school remotely if they’re exposed and help avoid learning disruptions.

“Children test positive - and we know it - the children in the classroom will be sent home with testing kits. So, starting in early January we will be able to address that and our kids can stay in school,” said Hochul.

The state has also asked the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the availability of testing supplies more broadly for the general public.

