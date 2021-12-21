Kerry S. Davis, 56, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Kerry S. Davis, 56, Cape Vincent, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a short illness.

Kerry was born on March 26, 1965 in Hamilton NY, a son of Robert E. and Thelma B. Davis. He grew up and lived in the family home in Knoxboro NY. Kerry graduated from Madison Central School.

Kerry worked at Oneida Ltd until it’s closure. He also worked at the Turning Stone Casino until his move to Cape Vincent where he worked at Timeless Frame. Kerry was a dependable employee who took pride in his work.

Kerry attended the Lake and the River United Methodist Churches in Three Mile Bay and Cape Vincent.

Kerry was an avid sports fan, proudly wearing the orange for Syracuse University and red and blue for the Buffalo Bills. Fishing and hunting were two of his joys.

Kerry loved his family.

He is survived by His brothers, Robert (Kathi) of Chestertown NY, Terrance of Jordan NY, and Barry of Cape Vincent. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Kerry was known for his kindness and caring.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022. Donations in Kerry’s name may be made to the Cape Vincent Food Pantry or the charity of one’s choice.

