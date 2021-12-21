Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria
‘He’s really just the best kid:’ Lexington boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at Citrus...
Ky. boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at bowl game
In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Students at Clifton-Fine Central School were greeted Tuesday morning by an elf.
Elf on a roof: school superintendent greets students