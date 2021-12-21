Mandates and money: local leaders weigh in on state’s offer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If north country counties enforce the state’s mask and vaccine protocols, each county could get reimbursed $1 million for related costs.

However, it doesn’t appear county leaders in the area are too interested.

Governor Hochul announced the money Monday, saying the funding can be used for any expenses needed to enforce the mandate. She said some county leaders around the state have already implemented creative strategies to use the money, like creating a call center for complaints.

But don’t look for Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties to set up a complaint hotline.

“We’re not here to try to enforce a mandate or anything along that line. We’re really here to educate the public and to try to help them understand what’s in it for them,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray.

“I’m hoping that most of the money is not going to be spent working on enforcement, but some of the other things like testing and vaccines - encouraging that sort of thing,” said St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman Bill Sheridan.

As it often is with these state announcements, local officials will wait to learn more about how the money can be used.

