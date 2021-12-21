Advertisement

Oswego authorities continue to investigate Mexico BOCES threat

School sign
School sign(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - Oswego County sheriff’s deputies are still looking into whether three people found in a car with handguns outside the Mexico BOCES are related to threats against the school on social media.

The people were discovered around 7:30 a.m. Monday as school resource officers investigated the shooting threat.

One of them, 27-year-old Joshua Paoni of Cicero, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The other two – both underage – are students at the school and were released.

Deputies say they’re actively investigating if there was a connection between the threat and finding the car with guns inside.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 315-349-3411.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

Toy gun
State AG wants better distinction between real & toy weapons
Watertown's Alteri Pool
Watertown lawmakers approve Alteri pool repairs
7-day forecast
Tuesday morning weather
Your Turn: feedback on checking vax cards, prison rally & Wing Wagon