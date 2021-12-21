Oswego authorities continue to investigate Mexico BOCES threat

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - Oswego County sheriff’s deputies are still looking into whether three people found in a car with handguns outside the Mexico BOCES are related to threats against the school on social media.

The people were discovered around 7:30 a.m. Monday as school resource officers investigated the shooting threat.

One of them, 27-year-old Joshua Paoni of Cicero, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The other two – both underage – are students at the school and were released.

Deputies say they’re actively investigating if there was a connection between the threat and finding the car with guns inside.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 315-349-3411.

