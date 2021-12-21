State AG wants better distinction between real & toy weapons

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Toy guns are too hard to tell apart from the real thing, says New York’s attorney general.

Letitia James is calling on the Biden administration to increase safety standards for realistic-looking toy firearms.

She says the orange plugs or other indicators on toy guns are all but useless in split-second, high-stress situations.

James wants distinct visual differences between lethal firearms and toy, BB, and pellet guns.

