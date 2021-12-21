Advertisement

State AG wants better distinction between real & toy weapons

Toy gun
Toy gun(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Toy guns are too hard to tell apart from the real thing, says New York’s attorney general.

Letitia James is calling on the Biden administration to increase safety standards for realistic-looking toy firearms.

She says the orange plugs or other indicators on toy guns are all but useless in split-second, high-stress situations.

James wants distinct visual differences between lethal firearms and toy, BB, and pellet guns.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

School sign
Oswego authorities continue to investigate Mexico BOCES threat
Watertown's Alteri Pool
Watertown lawmakers approve Alteri pool repairs
7-day forecast
Tuesday morning weather
Your Turn: feedback on checking vax cards, prison rally & Wing Wagon