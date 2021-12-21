Advertisement

Sunny today, snow tomorrow

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Any early morning snow will move off and cloudy skies will become sunny by late morning or early afternoon.

Temperatures won’t budge much and will end up in the low 30s for pretty much everyone.

Skies stay clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 20s.

There will be snow on Wednesday, although not everyone will necessarily see it. Those who do might get a dusting to an inch.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly cloudy Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Christmas Day will see some mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Sunday and mostly sunny on Monday. Highs will be in the 20s both days.

