Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: COVID in schools, fish oil for cancer patients & cannabis during pregnancy

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new study from Germany finds children were responsible for most COVID outbreaks in schools and preschools, but the outbreaks were more severe when an adult was the first identified case.

Researchers say wearing a mask significantly lowered secondary cases.

Fish oil for cancer patients

About 40 percent of cancer patients and survivors take dietary supplements such as fish oil, according to a new study in the journal “Cancer.”

Many believe the products will reduce the risk of recurrence.

Guidelines for cancer prevention recommend a healthy diet and physical activity, but do not recommend dietary supplements.

Cannabis during pregnancy

Researchers in Canada looked into why cannabis use seems to be increasing among pregnant women.

They found women are using it to manage pregnancy-related symptoms and preexisting conditions such as nausea, vomiting, and insomnia.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
COVID vaccine file photo.
Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Friday: COVID cases keep coming
File photo of Moderna vaccine.
With deadline past, most soldiers vaccinated against COVID