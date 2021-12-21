Tomorrow’s Health: COVID in schools, fish oil for cancer patients & cannabis during pregnancy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new study from Germany finds children were responsible for most COVID outbreaks in schools and preschools, but the outbreaks were more severe when an adult was the first identified case.

Researchers say wearing a mask significantly lowered secondary cases.

Fish oil for cancer patients

About 40 percent of cancer patients and survivors take dietary supplements such as fish oil, according to a new study in the journal “Cancer.”

Many believe the products will reduce the risk of recurrence.

Guidelines for cancer prevention recommend a healthy diet and physical activity, but do not recommend dietary supplements.

Cannabis during pregnancy

Researchers in Canada looked into why cannabis use seems to be increasing among pregnant women.

They found women are using it to manage pregnancy-related symptoms and preexisting conditions such as nausea, vomiting, and insomnia.

