Advertisement

Watertown man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a Watertown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug and firearm charges.

George Robinson, V. entered the plea for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, and possessing three semiautomatic handguns as a convicted felon.

Officials said Robinson admitted that he possessed 98 grams of meth with intent to sell it when members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his Watertown home on February 5.

They also seized three semiautomatic handguns.

Robinson was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth in 2004 and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison.

Sentencing for this latest case is scheduled for February 24 in Syracuse. Robinson faces at least 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Shooting reported at Destiny USA in Syracuse
Fire at 216 Farwell Street
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
From the moment you get the go, it’s a battle of the biceps, a grapple of the grips, a war of...
A gripping new sport comes to Watertown
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler, NY passed away on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at Claxton...
Wilson Robert Bickford, 62, of Fowler

Latest News

Gift baskets
Church delivers gift baskets to elderly
Justin Hall
Graduate shares his journey to become truck driver
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie
Money
Mandates and money: local leaders weigh in on state’s offer