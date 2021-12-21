Watertown man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a Watertown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug and firearm charges.

George Robinson, V. entered the plea for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, and possessing three semiautomatic handguns as a convicted felon.

Officials said Robinson admitted that he possessed 98 grams of meth with intent to sell it when members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his Watertown home on February 5.

They also seized three semiautomatic handguns.

Robinson was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth in 2004 and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison.

Sentencing for this latest case is scheduled for February 24 in Syracuse. Robinson faces at least 10 years in prison.

