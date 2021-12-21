William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, of Alexandria Bay

William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, County Rte. 1, passed away at his home Monday. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, County Rte. 1, passed away at his home Monday.

Bill was born on April 28, 1951 in Lyons, NY. He was the son of Roger and Janice Side Peterson. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1970 and served in the US Navy from 1974-1976.

Bill was a Pipe Fitter for the US Government at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Undaunted Few Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his sisters, Penny (Mark) Maclean, Brunswick, ME; Polly (Mark Leeper) Beers, Alexandria Bay; Linda (William) Edgar, Redwood, NY; Fern (Robert) Fichthorn, Alexandria Bay; and Gale (Albert Faubert) Lyon, Alexandria Bay; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a time and date to be announced soon.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

