Advertisement

William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, County Rte. 1, passed away at his home Monday.
William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, County Rte. 1, passed away at his home Monday.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - William C. “Bill” Cunningham, Jr., 70, County Rte. 1, passed away at his home Monday.

Bill was born on April 28, 1951 in Lyons, NY. He was the son of Roger and Janice Side Peterson. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1970 and served in the US Navy from 1974-1976.

Bill was a Pipe Fitter for the US Government at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the Undaunted Few Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his sisters, Penny (Mark) Maclean, Brunswick, ME; Polly (Mark Leeper) Beers, Alexandria Bay; Linda (William) Edgar, Redwood, NY; Fern (Robert) Fichthorn, Alexandria Bay; and Gale (Albert Faubert) Lyon, Alexandria Bay; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a time and date to be announced soon.

Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021, at...
Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown
Candles
Kerry S. Davis, 56, of Cape Vincent
Donald (Don) Auster, 99, of Canton, New York, who lived a full and beautiful life, died...
Donald (Don) Auster, 99, of Canton
Claire Hoyt Leonhardt, 93, Taylor Road, passed away Sunday morning at River Hospital, after a...
Claire Hoyt Leonhardt, 93, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

Money
Mandates and money: local leaders weigh in on state’s offer
Students at Clifton-Fine Central School were greeted Tuesday morning by an elf.
Elf on a roof: school superintendent greets students
Children’s Home of Jefferson County
Children’s Home of Jefferson County selects new leader
File photo of Watertown students wearing masks in class
Keeping kids in school: rapid COVID tests to be sent home with students
COVID and education
January regents exams canceled due to pandemic
Jobless rates drop in north country