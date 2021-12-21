Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years.

Born on December 9, 1928 in Claremont, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Frank and Mabel (Valley) Green and was the second youngest of seven children. She attended Woodbury High School in Salem, New Hampshire, graduating in 1946. Yvonne moved to New York in 1949 where she lived until her passing. While staying with her sister in Watertown, Yvonne met Donald R. Ellliott, whom she married on September 15, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salem, New Hampshire. They had two sons, Steven and Kevin–each claiming to be the favorite number one son. The couple was happily married for twenty-nine years until Donald passed away in 1981.

In 1951, Yvonne took a job at Watertown National Bank where she worked until it transitioned to the National Bank of Northern New York and eventually KeyBank. She left KeyBank in 1988 and went to work at Jefferson National Bank. When she retired from banking after over forty years, she took a job as a court attendant for Jefferson County. She worked at the Courthouse for an additional twenty years until she finally retired in 2012. Later in life, Yvonne enjoyed traveling and spending time with companion, Leon Derouin, who passed away in 2013.

Yvonne will be remembered by those who knew her for her positive caring spirit, her devotion to family and friends, and her impeccable style. Yvonne had a love for music and enjoyed watching her sons and grandchildren perform. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family.

Mrs. Elliott is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Steven (Regina) Elliott, Watertown, and Kevin (Stephanie) Elliott, Sackets Harbor; five grandchildren, Sarah Elliott, Shannon (Joseph) Foy, Ian Kinnie (Halie Towns), Brian Elliott, and Kaitlyn Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ethan Sharlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Yvonne is predeceased by her husband, Donald Elliott; five brothers, Donald, Frances, Leander, Gerald (Jerry), and Robert (Bobby); and one sister, Alice Ransome.

Calling hours will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. A burial will be held after the service at Brookside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church or HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community (checks payable to HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community, 23157 Converse Drive, Watertown, NY 13601).

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

