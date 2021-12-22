Advertisement

1 new COVID death reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another COVID death was reported in the tri-county area Wednesday.

It was in St. Lawrence County, where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 157.

There were 81 new cases. Hospitals are treating 18 people for the virus.

In Jefferson County, another 42 people tested positive for COVID. There are 20 hospitalized.

Lewis County reported 18 new cases. Nine people are hospitalized.

