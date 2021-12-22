Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: a 10-pointer & a red-tailed hawk

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Our first photo was sent in by Karen Lee Creighton. In the picture is Matt Creighton of Theresa with the 10-point buck he got on December 5. He shot it on his sister’s property in Adams.

Sharon Dafoe does her hunting with a camera. She sent us a photo of a red-tailed hawk doing a high-wire dance in the wind in Richville on December 14.

Have something to brag about? You can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

