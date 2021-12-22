Burton T. “Bert” Beswick, 100, of Madrid

Burton T. “Bert” Beswick, age 100, passed away early Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus, Canton with his wife by his side. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Burton T. “Bert” Beswick, age 100, passed away early Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus, Canton with his wife by his side. Arrangements are entrusted with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

A graveside memorial service is being planned for the Spring of 2022.

Bert was born in Sandy Creek, NY on October 29, 1921, the son of Morris and Lola (Kingsbury) Beswick. In 1923, the family moved to Madrid to partner with his grandparents on their dairy farm. He graduated from Madrid High School and at the young age of 18 he was managing Curt Creekmore’s quick-stop gas station. By age 25, Bert owned his first gas station. On June 29, 1947 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Needle at the Madrid Methodist Parsonage.

In 1949 Bert purchased a Shell gas station and from there he led Betty through many spontaneous ventures as he climbed the business ladder to success. Highlights included buying a Hudson franchise, Bert’s Appliance Store (selling the first televisions in Madrid), and the B & L Restaurant co-owned with Doc Livingston. A weekend “hobby” was the big Chicken Barbecues in the surrounding communities. With Dave Rourke and Larry Reynolds helping, the fabulous chicken was prepared using the famous Cornell recipe. In 1963 Bert started work at St. Lawrence Gas Co. and retired after 20 years of service in 1983.

Community involvement was a big part of Bert’s life and included Rotary Club in Ogdensburg, Madrid Volunteer Fire Dept. for 50 years, Madrid School board for 35 years, trustee at the United Church of Madrid for over 60 years, and the Madrid Library Board. He also served on the Bank Board for St. Lawrence County National Bank.

In 1960 Bert was instrumental in the development of the Madid Golf Course. With their 1924 Model-T, Bert and Betty joined the Antique Car Club. They were active volunteers at the North Country Museum and the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. They enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and gardening and traveling. A devoted family man, Bert carved out time for camping vacations, family picnics, and local fishing adventures. In 1962, Nan Trabolt, an exchange student from Denmark, joined the family. The family’s treasured relationship with Nan and her family continues. Bert and Betty also found time to invest in the lives of many young people in Madrid. Bert was a true home-improvement man, capable of building anything including beautiful furniture and playhouses and toys for his grandkids. Their winter home for 26 years in Ruskin, Florida was also equipped with a hobby workshop.

It wasn’t easy to leave Madrid and give up their daily activities that included mornings with the “Breakfast Club” at the Hometown Cafe. In 2018 Bert and Betty moved to Partridge Knoll in Canton, where they continued to build their circle of friends. Hardly a day went by without challenging each other in a game of Scrabble Upwords.

Bert is survived by his loving wife, Betty, two daughters, Bonny and Jeff Cochran of Almira, WA; Marilyn McDermott and life-partner Jack Crowley of Cape Cod, MA, three grandchildren; Matthew Ezzo (Trish), Jenny Ezzo, Megan Earling (Nate), five great-grandchildren, Justice Coletti, Norah and Marcus Nyland-Ezzo, Oliver and Ethan Earling. He was predeceased by sisters Mary Place and Helen Seaman, a brother Floyd Beswick, and grandsons Mark Ezzo and Sean Cochran.

Memorials in honor of Bert can be made to the United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 7, Madrid, New York 13660 or to the Madrid Fire Department; P.O. Box 69, Madrid New York 13660.

Family and friends are welcome to share online condolence, memories and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.