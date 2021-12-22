Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum contracting officer has been indicted for allegedly accepting gratuities from her contractor boyfriend in exchange for official action on contracts. That’s according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse.

The federal indictment alleges that 55-year-old Cindy McAleese of Dexter, while working as a civilian contracting officer at Fort Drum, sought and received things of value from local contractor Sean O’Sullivan. Those things allegedly included sports tickets, meals, and sexual encounters.

In exchange, McAleese allegedly took official action on O’Sullivan’s behalf, such as providing O’Sullivan’s company with government contracts and approving payment on those contracts.

The indictment also alleges that McAleese and O’Sullivan took steps to keep their relationship a secret from other officials at Fort Drum.

If convicted, McAleese faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

O’Sullivan has already pleaded guilty to similar charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.