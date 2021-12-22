Advertisement

Gerald M. Lucas, 69, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Gerald M. Lucas, 69, of Canton passed away peacefully at Upstate Medical Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Gerald is survived by his son, Jeremy and wife Nellie Lucas, two grandchildren, Parker and Izzie all of Canton; brothers James, Marvin, Robert, Francis and Frank; sisters, Lucille Harris, Suzanne Flanagan and Tina Hewlett.

Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla (Blackmer) Lucas, brothers Gary, Clifford, Randy and Lawrence; sisters, Donna Lucas, Geraldine Gilson and Norma Lottie.

Gerald was born January 1, 1952 in Potsdam, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Vancor) Lucas. He attended Hermon-DeKalb Central School and following that he worked for Crandall Farm Equipment, local farmers and for RB Lawrence Ambulance Service. He was also a volunteer with the Canton Fire Department as well as a dispatcher in the 1980′s.

Gerald was a loving husband, father and papa. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry projects with his son and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed tremendously.

There will be no calling hours per his request. A private burial will be held in the Beech Plains Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Canton Fire Department, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Gerald M. Lucas are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

