Advertisement

Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. McClure passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with family at her side.  Among her survivors is her husband, Conrad.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The  Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Gretchen L. McClure.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

One-lane bridge in Clayton
Clayton bridge needs repairs, village concerned about costs
COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death, 135 new cases reported in region
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Gift baskets
Church delivers gift baskets to elderly

Obituaries

Candles
Jeannette M. Kennedy, 96, of Potsdam
Justin Hall
Graduate shares his journey to become truck driver
Watertown man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie
Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021, at...
Yvonne M. Elliott, 93, of Watertown
Candles
Kerry S. Davis, 56, of Cape Vincent