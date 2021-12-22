Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. McClure passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with family at her side. Among her survivors is her husband, Conrad. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Gretchen L. McClure.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.