Highlights & scores: action on the hardwood & the wrestling mat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was another night with just a handful of games in both boys’ and girls’ basketball, both in the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

On the boys’ side, the General Brown Lions hosted the Indian River Warriors in a Frontier League match-up.

In the first quarter, Tucker Rosbrook goes up strong inside for the bucket. The Lions are up 2.

Then it’s Ryan Hiller stopping and popping for 3. General Brown is up 6-0.

It’s Hiller again, this time with the fade-away. The Lions are in front 8.The Warriors answer. Steven Dottery hits inside, cutting the Lions’ lead to 10.

Logan Fultz banks in the 3-ball, but General Brown beats Indian River 47-31.

On the girls’ side, city rivals meeting at IHC as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown.

In the first quarter, Lilly Renzi lays in 2 in transition. Watertown is up 2.

IHC answers. Emey Barton finishes the break with the lay-in, tying the game at 2.

Then it’s Tori Ledoux taking the feed inside. laying in 2. IHC is up 2.

Arianna Verdi goes glass for 3, but IHC beats Watertown 57-37.

Up north on the mat, the Massena Red Raiders hosted Canton.

At 215 pounds, Massena’s Xander Gorden pins Canton’s Keegan LaPage at 3:53.

At 110 pounds, Canton’s Noah Curry cradles Massena’s Corey Jarrett for the pin at the 1-minute mark.

Moving to 152 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Rocco Ferriero gets the pin on Canton’s Charlie Rossner.

At 160 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Colden Hardy pins Canton’s Jack Joyce at the 30-second mark.

Massena goes on to beat Canton 42-18.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 47, Indian River 31

Beaver River 54, Copenhagen 40

Belleville Henderson 65, LaFargeville 34

Lowville 59, Watertown 41

Lisbon, St. Regis Falls – postponed

Potsdam 51, Colton-Pierrepont 40

Salmon River 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 28

Chateaugay 55, Northern Adirondack 36

Thousand Islands 69, Alexandria 39

Girls’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 57, Watertown 37

Indian River 55, General Brown 53

Sandy Creek 49, Sackets Harbor 34

Thousand Islands 51, Alexandria 31

Gouverneur, Hammond – postponed

High school wrestling

Massena 42, Canton 18

Gouverneur 43, Malone 15

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone, Tupper Lake – postponed

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton, Oswego – postponed

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Watertown 1

Boys’ high school swimming

Carthage 75, Gouverneur 39

