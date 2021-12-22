Highlights & scores: action on the hardwood & the wrestling mat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was another night with just a handful of games in both boys’ and girls’ basketball, both in the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.
On the boys’ side, the General Brown Lions hosted the Indian River Warriors in a Frontier League match-up.
In the first quarter, Tucker Rosbrook goes up strong inside for the bucket. The Lions are up 2.
Then it’s Ryan Hiller stopping and popping for 3. General Brown is up 6-0.
It’s Hiller again, this time with the fade-away. The Lions are in front 8.The Warriors answer. Steven Dottery hits inside, cutting the Lions’ lead to 10.
Logan Fultz banks in the 3-ball, but General Brown beats Indian River 47-31.
On the girls’ side, city rivals meeting at IHC as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown.
In the first quarter, Lilly Renzi lays in 2 in transition. Watertown is up 2.
IHC answers. Emey Barton finishes the break with the lay-in, tying the game at 2.
Then it’s Tori Ledoux taking the feed inside. laying in 2. IHC is up 2.
Arianna Verdi goes glass for 3, but IHC beats Watertown 57-37.
Up north on the mat, the Massena Red Raiders hosted Canton.
At 215 pounds, Massena’s Xander Gorden pins Canton’s Keegan LaPage at 3:53.
At 110 pounds, Canton’s Noah Curry cradles Massena’s Corey Jarrett for the pin at the 1-minute mark.
Moving to 152 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Rocco Ferriero gets the pin on Canton’s Charlie Rossner.
At 160 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Colden Hardy pins Canton’s Jack Joyce at the 30-second mark.
Massena goes on to beat Canton 42-18.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
General Brown 47, Indian River 31
Beaver River 54, Copenhagen 40
Belleville Henderson 65, LaFargeville 34
Lowville 59, Watertown 41
Lisbon, St. Regis Falls – postponed
Potsdam 51, Colton-Pierrepont 40
Salmon River 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 28
Chateaugay 55, Northern Adirondack 36
Thousand Islands 69, Alexandria 39
Girls’ high school basketball
Immaculate Heart 57, Watertown 37
Indian River 55, General Brown 53
Sandy Creek 49, Sackets Harbor 34
Thousand Islands 51, Alexandria 31
Gouverneur, Hammond – postponed
High school wrestling
Massena 42, Canton 18
Gouverneur 43, Malone 15
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone, Tupper Lake – postponed
Girls’ high school hockey
Canton, Oswego – postponed
High school volleyball
Beaver River 3, Watertown 1
Boys’ high school swimming
Carthage 75, Gouverneur 39
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.