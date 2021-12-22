Joseph Francis Sciotti, 67, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Francis Sciotti, 67, of the Line School Road, Champion, passed away Sunday morning, December 19, 2021 at University Hospital in Syracuse after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joe was born on August 4, 1954 in Hornell, the son of the late Sebastian and Madeline (Palmesano) Sciotti. He was educated in Hornell and entered the Air Force upon graduation from high school. While stationed in Plattsburgh, he met and later married the former Elona E. Wurtz on July 16,1983 in Plattsburgh. He left the Air Force and joined the Army and eventually retired after 20 years of dedicated service in the Armed Forces in 1998. He worked for 17 years on Fort Drum as an electronics technician with Range Control and retired in 2016.

Joe was a member of the VFW Post # 7227 in Carthage. Joe loved hunting, fishing, the outdoors, his dogs and the Green Bay Packers. GO PACK GO!

He is survived by his wife: Elona E. Sciotti of Champion, a daughter: Rachel M. Sciotti-Polny of New Jersey, a son: Joseph A. Sciotti of Carthage, 2 Grandchildren, sisters: Anna Fleming of Lacrosse, WI and Donna Sciotti-Becker of Hornell, and twin brother: Sebastian J. Sciotti of Maryland and brother Angelo Sciotti of Hornell, and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was predeceased by his parents.

A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

