Loretta M. Krise, 87, of Watertown

Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Loretta M. Krise, Watertown, passed away Sunday, December 19th at her residence where she was surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old.

Born April 01, 1934, in Tupper Lake, Loretta was a daughter of Edward Sr. and Mary LaBrie. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker to her family.

Loretta enjoyed puzzle books, collecting ceramic dolls, helping others, and listening to old country music. A marriage to Merlin Thomas Krise ended upon his passing March 31, 1969.

Loretta is survived by her children, Michael Krise of Calcium, Pauline and Bob Swayne of Watertown, Debbie Grimley of Tennessee, Steven Krise of Watertown; and her siblings, Jerry LaBrie, Robert LaBrie, & Carol LaBrie. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Merlin, Loretta is predeceased by several siblings.

Steven would like to thank his family, namely Lisa, for their compassion while helping take care of Loretta.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

