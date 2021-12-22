Marlene H. (Perkins) Ward, 74, formerly of Lisbon

Marlene H. (Perkins) Ward, age 74 of Jamesville and formerly of Lisbon passed away on December 18, 2021 at the RJ Barrett Manor in Jamesville with her loving daughter by her side. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Marlene H. (Perkins) Ward, age 74 of Jamesville and formerly of Lisbon passed away on December 18, 2021 at the RJ Barrett Manor in Jamesville with her loving daughter by her side. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Surviving is her daughter Kimberly Robinson of Jamesville; a son Derek (Melissa) Robinson of California; a grandson Benjamin Robinson of Minoa; stepsons John Ward of Ogdensburg, James Ward of Lisbon, Jeff Ward of Lisbon; brothers Dennis (Jane ) Perkins of Lisbon, Kenneth (Julie) Perkins of Redondo Beach, CA; step-brothers Joe Flack, Timothy Flack & Douglas Flack all of Lisbon; step-sisters Clara Carswell of Lisbon and Ann Lauzon of St. Regis Falls; along with several nieces, nephews Leslie (Jeff) Arno of Nassau, Laurie (Greg) Kiah of Canton, Lindsay (Lou) Mastrine of Johnstown PA, Kelly Perkins & Megan Perkins both of Redondo Beach, CA.

She was predeceased by her husband David Ward, and a step-brother Robert Flack.

Marlene was born on October 24, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Robert & Helen (Speer) Perkins. She graduated from Lisbon High School and continued her education at the Syracuse School of Cosmetology. A previous marriage to Wendall Robinson ended in divorce, and she again was married to David Ward on December 20, 1974 at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church.

Marlene worked as a cosmetologist at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, and then operated a child care facility at her home for several years, caring for many of her nieces and nephews and children of many friends. Marlene later relocated to Syracuse to be near her son and daughter. She has been in declining health for the last several years.

Memorial contributions can be made to the White Church Cemetery Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

