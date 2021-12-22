Martinsburg wind farm goes online

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A nearly 80-megawatt wind farm in Lewis County is up and running.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in the town of Martinsburg went online in October.

The 20 wind turbines generate a combined 79.7 megawatts and will produce more than 229,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy each year. Hochul says that’s enough to power over 31,000 homes.

The wind farm is spread over roughly 4,700 acres.

Hochul said Roaring Brook puts the state one step closer to its goal of sourcing 70 percent of its eenrgy from renewable sources by 2030.

The governor said the amount of pollution the wind farm will offset is about the same as taking 25,000 cars off the road.

The project was developed by Avangrid Renewables and created more than 200 construction jobs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.