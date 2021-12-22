Advertisement

Martinsburg wind farm goes online

Wind energy
Wind energy(MGN / Steve Wilson / CC By 20)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A nearly 80-megawatt wind farm in Lewis County is up and running.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in the town of Martinsburg went online in October.

The 20 wind turbines generate a combined 79.7 megawatts and will produce more than 229,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy each year. Hochul says that’s enough to power over 31,000 homes.

The wind farm is spread over roughly 4,700 acres.

Hochul said Roaring Brook puts the state one step closer to its goal of sourcing 70 percent of its eenrgy from renewable sources by 2030.

The governor said the amount of pollution the wind farm will offset is about the same as taking 25,000 cars off the road.

The project was developed by Avangrid Renewables and created more than 200 construction jobs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie
File photo of Watertown students wearing masks in class
Keeping kids in school: rapid COVID tests to be sent home with students

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Long-Term Care
Morning Checkup: Samaritan’s Long-Term Care
The St. Lawrence University women's basketball team is 8-0 for the season so far, 3-0 in...
St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team undefeated
General Brown's Ryan Hiller shoots for 3 in a boys' basketball contest against Indian River.
Highlights & scores: action on the hardwood & the wrestling mat
Wake Up Weather
Snow today, but dry Thursday & Friday