Masons honor Pop Warner team for successful season
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville youth football team was recognized Tuesday night for a great season.
The Jefferson-Lewis Masons gave an Appreciation of Excellence to the Lowville under-12 Pop Warner team.
The team went 8-1 this year.
The Masons also threw a pizza party at their lodge in Lowville and gave the team a donation.
Pictures were sent to us through Send It To 7.
