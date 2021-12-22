Advertisement

Masons honor Pop Warner team for successful season

Jefferson-Lewis Masons honor the Pop Warner under-12 football team for a successful 8-1 season.
Jefferson-Lewis Masons honor the Pop Warner under-12 football team for a successful 8-1 season.(Karissa Fahey via Send It To 7)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville youth football team was recognized Tuesday night for a great season.

The Jefferson-Lewis Masons gave an Appreciation of Excellence to the Lowville under-12 Pop Warner team.

The team went 8-1 this year.

The Masons also threw a pizza party at their lodge in Lowville and gave the team a donation.

