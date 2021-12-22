Masons honor Pop Warner team for successful season

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville youth football team was recognized Tuesday night for a great season.

The Jefferson-Lewis Masons gave an Appreciation of Excellence to the Lowville under-12 Pop Warner team.

The team went 8-1 this year.

The Masons also threw a pizza party at their lodge in Lowville and gave the team a donation.

Pictures were sent to us through Send It To 7.

