Miss ‘Heart of the North Country’? There’s still time!

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the end of the year approaches, we’re looking back on some of 2021′s most heart-warming and inspirational stories.

If you missed “Heart of the North Country” on WWNY last night, you can catch it again Wednesday.

It’s a half hour of inspirational and fun north country stories.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on sister station WNYF Fox 28. It runs again during our normal newscast times on Christmas Day.

