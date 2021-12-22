Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Samaritan’s Long-Term Care

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities are open for admissions.

That’s the word from Barbara Morrow, vice president of long-term care, who appeared on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

New admissions were stalled for a time because of insufficient staffing, but now Samaritan’s facility has the correct ratio of staff to residents for both long-term care and short-term rehab.

You can call Dawn Johnson at 315-782-7033 to learn more or visit samaritanhealth.com/long-term-care.

