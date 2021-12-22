New York sees largest population loss in history
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York led the way this year in population loss.
The U.S. Census Bureau put that loss at more than 319,000 New Yorkers between July 2020 and July 2021 - the highest of any state in the nation.
Percentage-wise, it was 1.6 percent of the state’s population.
An Empire Center for Public Policy analysis of the numbers says the pandemic boosted New York’s already-high outflows of people moving to other states.
It also says it was the state’s largest, single-year loss of population ever.
Texas, Florida and Arizona saw the highest growth in population between 2020 and 2021.
