Paul M. Bigwarfe, Sr. 76, of Watertown

Paul M. Bigwarfe, Sr. 76, Watertown, unexpectedly passed away at his home on December 10th, 2021 (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul M. Bigwarfe, Sr. 76, Watertown, unexpectedly passed away at his home on December 10th, 2021.

The funeral mass will be 10 am Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at Holy Family Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Calling hours are Monday, December 27th, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Paul is survived by his children, son Paul M., Jr., Glenmont and a daughter Mary (Todd) Bellavia, Webster; his grandchildren Kayleigh, Ethan and Aiden Bigwarfe, and Michael and Kara Bellavia.

He was born in Gouverneur, December 1st, 1945, a son to Clifford and Lila (Cheney) Bigwarfe. He was raised in Newton Falls, and graduated from Clifton Fine High School, furthering his education receiving associates and bachelors degrees from St. Bonaventure College and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Mr. Bigwarfe was a chemist by training and had worked in environmental waste management at various firms in Watertown, Niagara Falls, and Rochester, before starting his own environmental consulting business in retirement in Watertown.

He was an avid golfer and racquetball player, loved fast cars, and was a lifelong supporter of the New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orange; all things he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Paul grew up spending summers at the family cottage on Knobby Knoll in Sackets Harbor, and ultimately his retirement there, where he was often found smoking his pipe walking his golden retrievers or fishing on Lake Ontario.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.