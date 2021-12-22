Rita Helen (Dunn) Sanderson, 83, of Morley, passed away on December 19, 2021. (Funeral Home)

MORLEY, New York (WWNY) - Rita Helen (Dunn) Sanderson, 83, of Morley, passed away on December 19, 2021. She was under the loving care of her family, her niece, Dr. Tracy LaFlair, and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY

Rita was a devoted and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and forever friend.

She was born to the late Lawrence B. Dunn and the late Eva Ruth (Myers) Dunn, on August 16, 1938, at her parent’s farmhouse, just outside of Morley.

She was a graduate of Madrid Central School in 1956. Following her graduation, she attended Ogdensburg Business School, prior to entering the workforce.

Rita held various positions throughout her working career, with a focus on office management and accounting activities. Her impressive 45-year career included stints as an elf at Santa’s Workshop (Lake Placid), Agway (Canton), St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in Canton, NY and Premier Paging in Morley, NY. Prior to her employment with Premier, she spent 10 years providing in-home daycare to numerous children in the community. This was not a job to her but more so of a calling. She called them “her kids” and provided many exciting activities and opportunities to them. Rita retired in in 2003 at the young age of 65. Rita was very active in the Morley Wesleyan Church, which she attended for 70 plus years. She taught Sunday School, sang alto in the church choir, directed the Sunday School Children’s Choir, and participated in Vacation Bible School. She was, and still is, “Aunt Rita” to hundreds of kids and adults all over the world.

Rita loved to garden and it showed in her many beautiful flower gardens. She had a particular fondness for her rose garden containing many rose bushes gifted by her older brother, Kenny. She also loved her vegetable gardens and raspberry bushes that would often yield a harvest of a hundred plus quarts.

She was a prolific reader. While the Bible was her favorite text, she did have a love for some earthly authors as well. Some of her favorites were but not limited to Beverly Lewis, Debbie Macomber, Janette Oke and Wanda Brunstetter.

Rita sent hundreds of cards and letters to family and friends throughout the year. Her husband, Howard, often joked that “she was single-handedly keeping the United States Postal Service in business”. She loved Hallmark movies and all things Christmas and she always made the holidays special for her family. She loved music and passed that appreciation on to her daughter.

She was famous for her baked beans, affectionately known as “Aunt Rita’s Beans”. To date, try as they might, no one has been able to perfect her recipe.

She loved to play board games with family and friends. Much to the chagrin of her opponents, she was known as the “Queen of Jacks” when playing her favorite board game Sequence.After knowing each other throughout their teenage years, in 1958, Howard finally convinced Rita to “take the plunge” and they eloped. They were married on August 9, 1958, in Cobleskill Wesleyan Church with Rev. Russel Frase officiating along with witnesses, Myrna (Sanderson) Doud and Ed Cloce. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage before her death. Together, they raised two children, Sheila (Sanderson) Sholette of Dexter, NY and Stewart (Elaine) Sanderson of Morley, NY. She is also survived by her brother, James “Kenneth” Dunn of Kennewick, WA, a sister, Janet (Charles) Day of Sebring, FL and a twin brother, Ronald (Roxanna) Dunn of Degrasse, NY along with a brother in-law, Ronald Hurlbut of Louisville, NY, grandchildren; Tyrel and Amber Sanderson and Morgan and Ryleigh Sholette with five great-grandchildren; Aaden, Hayden, Kayne, Wyatt and Ava Rose.

In addition to her parents, Rita was also predeceased by her sister Linda (Dunn) Hurlbut, sister-in-law Theresa Dunn, many in-laws by marriage and so many close friends who have gone on before her.Rita never met a stranger … everyone she met was a friend. She made everyone feel special and welcomed. She did not judge, but accepted them as they were (warts and all). Over the years, she and Howard welcomed numerous young people into their home while attending college or just starting out in the workforce. She was a consummate hostess and fed more people in her lifetime than any fast-food restaurant around.

Throughout her extended illness, she never complained … she just endured with a smile on her face and continued to love others. Although her passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, we are elated that she has now regained the ability to speak, sing praises to her God and walk, unassisted, on those streets of gold.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Tracy LaFlair for her loving care. We would also like to express our appreciation to the staff of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for being there to assist us, these past few months of her life, especially her primary home health aide, Kim Aldous, who was such a joy to work with.

A celebration of her life and home going will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Morley Wesleyan Church, 7254 County Route 27, Canton, NY 13617, with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 12:00 P.M., burial will take place at the Morley Cemetery immediately following the service. The services will be streamed and those who will not be in attendance may view it on the Morley Wesleyan Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MorleyWesleyanChurch/

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that all in attendance are required to wear face coverings while inside the facility. There will be no public dinner reception following the committal.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her memory, to one of the following: Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Gideons International; PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

