Snow today, but dry Thursday & Friday

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It feels like a winter morning in December.

It’s on the chilly side, but seasonably so.

We could see snow move through this morning. Most places could see a dusting to an inch. The Tug Hill could see a little more.

The afternoon will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be clear and cold overnight. Lows will be in the teens.

It will be partly sunny and cold on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Friday, Christmas Eve Day, will be mostly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the mid-30s. There will be a some snow in the evening and overnight.

We’ll have snow in the morning on Christmas Day. It mixes with rain, then changes to all rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow each day. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Monday and the low 30s on Tuesday.

